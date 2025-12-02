Interfax-Ukraine
18:48 02.12.2025

Ireland open to participating in peacekeeping, monitoring in Ukraine – Martin

Ireland is ready to make its contribution to peacekeeping and monitoring the ceasefire in Ukraine, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin has said.

"Yes, Ireland will be open to monitoring any ceasefire or, indeed, aspects of a peace settlement," he said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin on Tuesday.

Martin pointed to Ireland's experience in supporting peace in Lebanon and Africa.

"We want the war to end. Ireland is certainly open to contributing to peacekeeping and to peace monitoring in Ukraine, as well as working on reconstruction," the head of the Irish government said.

He also said Ireland would also be ready to help with post-war reconstruction in Ukraine. Martin added that quite a few Irish companies are already working in Ukraine, especially in the construction sector, and believes that there is a lot that can be done there.

Martin said Ireland is ready, together with their European Union colleagues, to invest in a wide range of programs to support the reconstruction of Ukraine.

