10:39 04.03.2025

Waltz: Peace with Ukraine-Russia going to take concessions on territory

Peace between Ukraine and Russia will require "territorial concessions" and "security concessions" from Russia, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said in an interview with CNN.

“What I am saying is this war needs to end, and it’s going to take concessions on territory, that’s going to take Russian concessions on security guarantees. That’s going to tale all sides coming to the table. And we are working very hard to drive those negotiations forward,” Waltz stated.

In response to the question of what concessions Vladimir Putin would have to make, Waltz replied that security should be ensured by territorial concessions from Ukraine.

“Well, we can’t get any specifics from the Ukrainians, but this will clearly be some type of territorial concession for security guarantees going forward,” he said.

At the same time, Waltz noted that such guarantees should be provided by European countries, and that the United States does not see Ukraine as a member of NATO.

