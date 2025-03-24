Interfax-Ukraine

11:02 24.03.2025

Trump Advisor Waltz: First step for ceasefire between Ukraine, Russia to be for both sides to stop attacks on energy

Trump Advisor Waltz: First step for ceasefire between Ukraine, Russia to be for both sides to stop attacks on energy

US President's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that the first step for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine will be for both sides to stop launching drones and missiles at energy infrastructure.

Waltz said in an interview with Fox News that both sides need to stop launching drones and missiles at nuclear power plants, oil pipelines, and power plants. He added that one day they would have to be restored, so they should stop the violence as a first step. He also suggested exchanging prisoners as a first step.

According to him, the next step will be to resolve the situation in the Black Sea.

Waltz noted that they would then move to the maritime issue, as both countries had access to the Black Sea. He explained that they need to trade oil, gas, and grain in order to literally feed their populations and others, and that would be the next step.

Then, he said, the most difficult phase will come.

As Trump's adviser said, then there will be the most difficult issue, which they (the parties) call the Line of Control. This trench warfare runs for almost 1,300 km, he added.

