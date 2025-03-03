Facts

09:40 03.03.2025

Zelenskyy says he could resign in exchange for NATO membership for Ukraine

2 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he could resign in exchange for Ukraine's membership in NATO. The statement was made during a conversation with British journalists after the summit in London on Sunday.

"As for resigning, if I am replaced... it will not be easy. That is, it is not enough to simply hold elections. I also need to be prevented from running. That is, it is a little more difficult. It will turn out that we will have to negotiate with me. And I said that I am exchanging for NATO... If there is NATO and the war is over, then I have fulfilled my mission," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president was also asked what he thought about the calls to resign, which were made after the interrupted negotiations at the White House by Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson and Senator Lindsey Graham.

"Lindsey Graham is a very good guy, very correct. And to say who should be president, or I should resign, I can grant him Ukrainian citizenship. And then he will become a citizen of our country. And then, let's say, his voice will start to gain weight. And I will hear him, as a citizen of Ukraine, regarding who should be president," Zelenskyy replied.

Tags: #zelenskyy #nato

