16:36 28.02.2025

Costa to take part in informal meeting in London on Ukrainian security, convened by Starmer

Photo: https://x.com/antoniocostapm

European Council President Antonio Costa will take part in an informal meeting on Ukrainian and European security, convened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for March 2.

The press service of the European Council reported this on Friday.

"Following the leaders’ informal meeting on Ukraine and Europe’s security in Paris on 17 February and the international summit on the support of Ukraine in Kyiv on 24 February, President Costa will take part in a leaders’ meeting in London on 2 March 2025. He will join UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, and other European leaders to build on the growing momentum in enhancing support for Ukraine amidst Russia’s invasion and strengthening Europe’s security and defence," the announcement notes.

The European Council said that these talks will feed into the discussions that EU leaders will hold during the special European Council meeting convened by President Costa on 6 March.

After London, the European Council President will visit Moldova and Egypt to take part in high-level discussions on European security, support for Ukraine and Moldova, and the current situation in Gaza.

