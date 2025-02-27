Kellogg at meeting with Lammy: UK increasing defense spending, ready to cooperate with USA on Ukraine

Britain is increasing defense spending and is ready to cooperate with the United States on Ukraine, said U.S. President's Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg.

"I had a great meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy today in Washington. The UK is stepping up on defense spending and is ready to work with the USA to end the war in Ukraine and keep the peace in Europe. The U.S. President and I agree this is a top priority and we're going to get it done," he wrote on X.