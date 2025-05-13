Agro enterprises receive UAH 44.5 bln under various state programs in 2025 - Shmyhal

Since the beginning of 2025, 7,400 agricultural enterprises have received almost UAH 44.5 billion under various state programs, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on Telegram following the results of a government meeting on Tuesday, emphasizing that Ukrainian farmers are quite actively using such support tools.

The prime minister emphasized that subsidies for the development of livestock farming have been accrued for 7,700 farms. The state has attracted more than UAH 390 million in grant funds from the World Bank to pay the next tranche under the relevant program.

In addition, under the demining compensation program, farmers received almost 1,400 hectares of land for cultivation. In general, thanks to the work of sappers, plots with a total area of over 35,000 sq km were returned to use.

"Within the framework of the comprehensive program Made in Ukraine, we pay compensation to agricultural producers who purchase Ukrainian equipment. Last year, farmers purchased 5,300 units of equipment. We expect that this year the demand will be even greater," the head of government added.