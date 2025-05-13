Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:54 13.05.2025

As of today, 76% of areas sown with grain and legume crops - Shmyhal

1 min read
As of today, 76% of areas sown with grain and legume crops - Shmyhal

Currently, 76% of the sown areas in Ukraine have been sown with grain and legume crops, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Ukrainian farmers have passed the equator of sowing work. Currently, 76% of the sown areas have been sown with grain and legume crops. This is over 4.3 million hectares. We expect that the 2025 harvest will be no less than last year's," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram following the results of the government meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, such a pace makes it possible to ensure the domestic market and have enough resources to supply food to countries where there is a threat of famine.

"It is important that Ukraine's sea gates on the Black Sea are open. Their security is reliably guaranteed by our Defense Forces. Some 120 million tonnes of cargo have passed through the Ukrainian sea corridor during its operation, 76 million tonnes of which are goods of our farmers," he wrote.

The prime minister added that today agricultural products account for about half of all Ukrainian exports, and in four months of 2025, the country exported goods worth more than $13 billion, of which $7.6 billion is the share of farmers and food producers.

Tags: #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

15:52 13.05.2025
Agro enterprises receive UAH 44.5 bln under various state programs in 2025 - Shmyhal

Agro enterprises receive UAH 44.5 bln under various state programs in 2025 - Shmyhal

15:33 13.05.2025
Shmyhal discusses continued cooperation, joint projects with IFC Vice President

Shmyhal discusses continued cooperation, joint projects with IFC Vice President

20:30 09.05.2025
Shmyhal: Political decision being made today, next step is to launch legal procedure for establishing Special Tribunal

Shmyhal: Political decision being made today, next step is to launch legal procedure for establishing Special Tribunal

20:22 09.05.2025
Shmyhal discusses with Lammy development of bilateral strategic partnership, front situation

Shmyhal discusses with Lammy development of bilateral strategic partnership, front situation

15:30 09.05.2025
Shmyhal on EU's intention to allocate almost EUR1.9 bln for military support for Ukraine: This is historic decision

Shmyhal on EU's intention to allocate almost EUR1.9 bln for military support for Ukraine: This is historic decision

13:31 09.05.2025
Shmyhal discusses situation on front, defense needs with Kallas

Shmyhal discusses situation on front, defense needs with Kallas

11:07 09.05.2025
Shmyhal, EU FMs and European commissioners honor in Lviv memory of fallen in war with Russia

Shmyhal, EU FMs and European commissioners honor in Lviv memory of fallen in war with Russia

15:18 08.05.2025
Davis and Shmyhal discuss implementation of US-Ukraine Investment Recovery Fund

Davis and Shmyhal discuss implementation of US-Ukraine Investment Recovery Fund

18:54 06.05.2025
Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

18:20 06.05.2025
Nearly 100,000 families use eRecovery program in two years – Shmyhal

Nearly 100,000 families use eRecovery program in two years – Shmyhal

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Court grants Poroshenko's motion to request grounds for imposing sanctions against him

Ukroboronprom to create joint venture with Rheinmetall for production of artillery ammunition

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Erdogan tells Rutte about conversations with Zelenskyy, Putin as part of peace efforts

Putin must understand that rejection of peace has its price – Sybiha on Weimar+ statement

Sybiha calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in dialogue with Russia so that Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place

Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

AD
AD