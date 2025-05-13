As of today, 76% of areas sown with grain and legume crops - Shmyhal

Currently, 76% of the sown areas in Ukraine have been sown with grain and legume crops, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Ukrainian farmers have passed the equator of sowing work. Currently, 76% of the sown areas have been sown with grain and legume crops. This is over 4.3 million hectares. We expect that the 2025 harvest will be no less than last year's," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram following the results of the government meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, such a pace makes it possible to ensure the domestic market and have enough resources to supply food to countries where there is a threat of famine.

"It is important that Ukraine's sea gates on the Black Sea are open. Their security is reliably guaranteed by our Defense Forces. Some 120 million tonnes of cargo have passed through the Ukrainian sea corridor during its operation, 76 million tonnes of which are goods of our farmers," he wrote.

The prime minister added that today agricultural products account for about half of all Ukrainian exports, and in four months of 2025, the country exported goods worth more than $13 billion, of which $7.6 billion is the share of farmers and food producers.