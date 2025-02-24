Zelenskyy: 2025 should be year of real, reliable peace, but it must be achieved by force

This year should be the beginning of a real and reliable peace, but it must be achieved by force, since Vladimir Putin will not give us peace, believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Dear friends, this year should be the year of the beginning of a real, reliable peace. Putin will not give us this peace, will not give it in exchange for something. We must achieve peace through strength, wisdom and unity through our cooperation," Zelenskyy said during the opening of the plenary session Support Ukraine.