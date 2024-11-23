Czech Republic to continue to provide Ukraine with unwavering support in all forms

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, who arrived in Kyiv on a visit, assured of unwavering support for Ukraine and confirmed plans to supply 500,000 artillery shells by the end of the year.

"The Czech Republic will continue to provide you with unwavering support in all forms: military, financial, humanitarian, political and diplomatic. Today we discussed further ways of providing assistance. As you know, my country has taken the initiative to supply ammunition," Lipavský said at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv.

The minister reaffirmed that 500,000 large-caliber shells will be supplied to Ukraine by the end of the year as part of the initiative.

"And we will not stop there. We will expand this initiative and provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the necessary support," he said.

Lipavský also said the Czech Republic will continue to support Ukraine's efforts to join the EU and NATO, and will also support Ukraine's civil society and independent media.

At the Munich Security Conference, Czech President Petr Pavel said that the Czech Republic is looking for ammunition and weapons for prompt delivery to Ukraine from all over the world. According to him, there is a possibility of delivering 500,000 155 mm shells and 300,000 122 mm shells from third countries within weeks if the necessary funding is received.

On June 25, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said the Czech Republic delivered the first batch of artillery shells to Ukraine in accordance with the Czech aid program for Kyiv.

In May, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced that the Czech Republic plans to transfer 500,000 large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine by the end of 2024. In July, Foreign Minister Lipavský confirmed the intention to deliver 500,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine by the end of the year.