Those who become Russia's accomplices in war can earn money, but will never gain respect – Zelenskyy

Three years after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine is alive and fighting, and those who became accomplices of the Russian Federation in the war can earn money, but will never gain respect, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"No one in the world believes Russian lies about our state, our people. Even those who, unfortunately, became Russia's accomplice in the war, who went through it together, they all understand who and what they support. They can take different steps, they can earn some money from their relations with Russia now, but they will never gain respect," Zelenskyy said during the opening of the Support Ukraine plenary session.