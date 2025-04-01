Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

17:13 01.04.2025

Ukraine to improve selecting, appointing members of supervisory boards of state companies by Aug 2025 - program with IMF

2 min read
Ukraine to improve selecting, appointing members of supervisory boards of state companies by Aug 2025 - program with IMF

Ukraine has committed to improving the procedure for selecting and appointing members of supervisory boards of state-owned enterprises by August 2025, and will also adopt a roadmap for reforms in the field of selecting their members of supervisory boards of state-owned enterprises, according to the Extended Fund Facility program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), updated according to the results of the seventh review.

"We will revise the selection and appointment processes for SOE supervisory board members and adopt appropriate changes to the relevant CMU by-laws, including Resolutions 142 and 143, by August 2025 (proposed Structural Benchmark, August 2025) in consultation with fund staff and international partners," according to the updated memorandum.

"At the same time, we will adopt a roadmap for more substantial medium-term reforms of the SOE board recruitment in line with international best practices, taking into account the status of SOEs and results of the triage. In particular, the roadmap would aim for a) streamlining and centralizing the selection procedure for the supervisory board candidates, including through an IFI-agreed monitoring process; b) clearly identifying and delineating the roles and responsibilities of key decision makers; c) increasing efficiency of each separate stage of the process and thus shortening the time for selections’ completion; d) ensuring proper compositions of supervisory boards with regards to SOE profile and required competencies; e) improving onboarding for new board members," reads the report.

"We have produced a comprehensive SOP, State Dividend Policy and privatization strategy. We commit to review and publish the SOP by December 2025. More broadly, we will also assess he financial viability of key SOEs as an input to developing a framework to deal with quasi-fiscal costs, including legacy Public Service Obligations (PSOs) with the help of IMF TA," the report says.

"We are exploring options, in close consultation with international partners, to enhance SOE management, including the potential introduction of a centralized SOE management model, consistent with the SOE corporate governance reform agenda in the SOP and best international practices. This will include defining the roles and mandates of key government institutions engaged in SOE management, such as the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economy, the government, and the State Property Fund," it says.

Tags: #imf

MORE ABOUT

18:53 31.03.2025
NBU should be ready to raise key policy rate in 2025 in case of rising inflation - IMF

NBU should be ready to raise key policy rate in 2025 in case of rising inflation - IMF

18:03 31.03.2025
Concept of using depersonalized taxpayer data developed, it should be introduced by late 2026 - IMF

Concept of using depersonalized taxpayer data developed, it should be introduced by late 2026 - IMF

17:52 31.03.2025
Ukraine undertakes to repeal 'Lozovy amendments', grant SAPO authority to extradite by late July 2025 - updated memo with IMF

Ukraine undertakes to repeal 'Lozovy amendments', grant SAPO authority to extradite by late July 2025 - updated memo with IMF

16:49 31.03.2025
Some 3 GW of damaged generation to be restored in Ukraine by year-end, in addition to 4 GW in 2024 – updated memo with IMF

Some 3 GW of damaged generation to be restored in Ukraine by year-end, in addition to 4 GW in 2024 – updated memo with IMF

12:37 31.03.2025
IMF warns of possible adverse economic outcomes of peace settlement without credible security guarantees

IMF warns of possible adverse economic outcomes of peace settlement without credible security guarantees

11:49 31.03.2025
Ukraine receives about $400 mln of next IMF disbursement

Ukraine receives about $400 mln of next IMF disbursement

09:32 31.03.2025
IMF completes 7th review of EFF for Ukraine, disburses 8th tranche of $0.4 bln

IMF completes 7th review of EFF for Ukraine, disburses 8th tranche of $0.4 bln

19:56 24.03.2025
IMF plans to consider allocating $400 mln to Ukraine following seventh review under EFF on March 28

IMF plans to consider allocating $400 mln to Ukraine following seventh review under EFF on March 28

16:47 01.03.2025
Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on EFF seventh review

Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on EFF seventh review

20:36 28.02.2025
Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on EFF Seventh Review

Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on EFF Seventh Review

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 2.9% in 2024 – statistics

IMF warns of possible adverse economic outcomes of peace settlement without credible security guarantees

Ukraine receives about $400 mln of next IMF disbursement

World Bank approves $432 mln DRIVE Project for Ukraine's infrastructure sustainability

LATEST

Central Plains Group in 2025 will allocate 1,300 ha for potatoes

Ukrainian govt approves EUR 100 mln loan from EIB for water supply and sewerage reconstruction – PM

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

Ukraine's Kormotech aims to generate 15% of its own electricity by 2027

Under Reboot program, IDPs receive UAH 19 mln in micro-grant support from URCS

Moldova plans to use Ukraine's underground storage facilities to create reserve gas reserves

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 2.9% in 2024 – statistics

Agrarian Minister Koval declares UAH 1.5 mln income for 2024

Export duty on scrap metal from Ukraine to Türkiye to remain even after possible Free Trade Agreement ratification – MP

World Bank approves $432 mln DRIVE Project for Ukraine's infrastructure sustainability

AD
AD
Empire School
AD