18:26 20.08.2025

Enemy strikes market in Kostiantynivka, three people killed, four wounded – authorities

The Russian occupation army shelled the market in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, with rocket artillery, killing at least three people, injuring four more, damaging commercial premises, housing and infrastructure, Head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Wednesday afternoon.

"At least three people were killed and four were wounded as a result of the strikes on Kostiantynivka. The Russians launched eight Smerch missiles at the city — deliberately aiming at the market. Thus, 15 shopping pavilions, eight private houses, six high-rise buildings, a shop, two cars and a power grid were damaged," he said.

Filashkin said it is dangerous to remain in Donetsk region, as the Russians are deliberately striking in such a way as to kill and maim as many civilians as possible, and called for a timely evacuation.

