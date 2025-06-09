Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:40 09.06.2025

Ukraine re-elected for another 4 years to European Committee of Interpol - National Police

2 min read
Ukraine has been re-elected for another four years to the European Committee of Interpol - an advisory body that determines the agenda and strategic priorities of the organization's activities in the European region, the National Police of Ukraine has said.

In a message on its Telegram channel on Monday, the National Police notes that Ukraine's re-election for another four years to the European Committee of Interpol was the result of the 52nd European Regional Conference of Interpol held on June 2-4 in Athens, Greece.

The National Police specifies that Ukraine was represented at this conference by the acting head of the Department of International Police Cooperation, head of the National Central Bureau (NCB) of Interpol-Ukraine Ivan Gulpa.

The message emphasizes that Ukraine has been a member of the European Committee of Interpol since 2021 and has made a significant contribution to its work during this time, which was evidenced by its re-election.

"In particular, at the initiative of Ukraine, during the 49th European Regional Conference, Recommendation No. 5 was adopted, which called on member states to strengthen cooperation in the investigation of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes," the National Police noted. In addition, according to the report, Ukraine actively contributed to the intensification of the role of Interpol in responding to international crimes, cooperating with other members of the Committee on the development of relevant mechanisms, including the full use of Interpol's mandate in the investigation of war crimes.

