Croatian PM to join summit organized by Zelenskyy on Feb 24

Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic will participate via video link in a summit organized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, February 24, he announced following a phone conversation with the Ukrainian head of state.

"On the third anniversary of the Russian invasion on Monday, February 24, I will participate via video link at the summit organized by President Zelenskyy, and this year we will also support the adoption of a new UN resolution," Plenkovic said on the X social network on Friday.

The Prime Minister also noted that he discussed with Zelenskyy the current security situation in Ukraine and peace initiatives.

"We are committed to achieving peace, but a just peace that will ensure sovereignty of Ukraine and reintegration of the occupied territories. Our common position is that the views of Ukraine and the EU should be respected and represented in the negotiations," he said.

Zelenskyy, for his part, thanked Croatia for its support for the Ukrainian people.

"We appreciate Croatia's firm position that a ceasefire is impossible without clear security guarantees," he said on X.