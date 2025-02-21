Facts

09:51 21.02.2025

Macron: We want peace, but not ceasefire that would be Ukraine's capitulation

2 min read
A ceasefire would be an equivalent to Ukraine's capitulation and this is unacceptable from the point of view of establishing peace, French President Emmanuel Macron is convinced.

“We want peace, but not a ceasefire that would be a capitulation of Ukraine," Macron said in response to a question from a social network broadcast by the BFM television and radio company.

The head of the French state believes that "our security and the interests of France are at stake" when the US and Russia begin negotiations on the war in Ukraine, and called on Europeans to "increase military efforts." "We, the French, have a strong army, the most effective in Europe. We must strengthen our defense and security," Macron said.

At the same time, the president does not rule out the introduction of French troops into Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached with the Russian Federation. "We do not intend to send combatants to Ukraine," Macron said, not ruling out the sending of French troops "after peace talks are held ... to guarantee the security of Ukrainians" and "to guarantee peace after it is reached and signed."

The president announced an appeal to the French "in the coming weeks" to "mobilize them on different fronts." "I will come back to you in the coming weeks to mobilize you on different fronts," Macron said, without giving details.

Tags: #macron #capitulation #ceasefire #peace

