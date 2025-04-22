New Zealand will continue to train Ukrainian troops, provide military support to Ukraine until late 2026

New Zealand will continue to train Ukrainian soldiers and provide military support to Ukraine until December 2026, the country's government's official portal reports, citing a statement by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

“New Zealand is unwavering in its support for Ukraine against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion. That is why we are extending our deployment of up to 100 New Zealand Defence Force personnel (NZDF) to train Ukrainian soldiers in the UK and throughout Europe, and provide intelligence, liaison and logistics support through to December 2026,” he was quoted as saying Tuesday.

New Zealand recognises that the situation in Ukraine remains dynamic, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said. He said the country welcomes efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace and is following the talks on a possible ceasefire very closely.

“New Zealand is also actively involved in the UK-led discussions on options for peace support if the conflict concludes,” he added.

Ambassador of Ukraine to New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, thanked the country's government for its support.

"I am very grateful to the Christopher Luxon government for expanding New Zealand's military assistance in support of Ukraine's self-defense," he wrote on social media.