14:24 19.02.2025

Zelenskyy believes Kellogg needs to see Kyiv in order to understand the situation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it is important for the U.S. President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to see Kyiv and other cities to understand the situation.

"Clear security guarantees ... Kellogg's getting it today, along with the ratings. It is very important for me that he walks around Kyiv and other cities on his own. He has already said that 20-30% of the capital is missing. Everything is destroyed. I want him to have a look," Zelenskyy said at a briefing to reporters on Wednesday.

The President also believes that it is important for Kellogg to communicate with Ukrainians. "Do they trust their president? Do they trust Putin? Let them ask about Trump, what they think after the statements of their president. I think this is important," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that he was ready to go to the front with Kellogg, and there would also be meetings with the military, intelligence and the SBU.

