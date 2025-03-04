Pentagon continues cyber operations against Russia, termination of military aid to Ukraine not confirmed – media

The Pentagon has denied reports that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered an end to offensive cyber operations against Russia, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing its own sources.

"Hegseth has neither canceled nor postponed any cyber operations targeting malicious Russian entities, and no directive has been issued regarding this priority … The denial came after The Record, a cybersecurity publication, reported that Hegseth had ordered the US Cyber Command to stand down from all planning against Russia, including offensive digital actions. The story was followed by the Washington Post and New York Times that added their own confirmations from unnamed officials,” the message reads.

At the same time, a source from the US Department of Defense confirmed the information about the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine and said that the movement of all US military equipment that is not yet in Ukraine will be suspended, including weapons in transit on planes and ships or waiting in transit zones in Poland.

At the same time, Economist correspondent Oliver Carroll reported that no order to stop military supplies to Ukraine was received from the United States, and there is no evidence of this yet.

“To be clear, I have no information the order to stop support (arms supplies) has not been made. It is that so far there has been no evidence of it on the ground,” Carroll said on X Tuesday.