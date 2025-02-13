Trump doesn’t say in his talk with Zelenskyy that he prioritizes Putin and Russia

Photo: president.gov.ua

During a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine was a priority.

"In the conversation, he did not say that Putin and Russia were priorities. Today we trust these words, it is very important for us to maintain the support of the United States of America, but it is very important that we have already had three conversations with President Trump, and therefore I do not perceive this call as a priority for him to speak with Russia first, although it is really not very pleasant in any case. Since you know how the Ukrainian society, all of us along with the Europeans react in such a way that, first of all, there can be nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," Zelenskyy told reporters during his visit to the Khmelnytsky NPP.

The President of Ukraine also said that he had discussed with Trump the involvement of North Korean troops by Russia.

"And he said that he was amazed that we had built such a drone system and such a technological platform of about 200 enterprises," the president noted.