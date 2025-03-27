Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:39 27.03.2025

Situation at front in Lymany area worsened, enemy has almost occupied Terny - DeepState

2 min read

The invaders have almost complete control over the village of Terny in Lymany community of Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region, as stated in the DeepState project on the Telegram channel.

"The situation in Lymany area is worsening. The enemy is actively putting pressure on Yampolivka, has advanced in Terny and, in fact, has almost completely occupied the settlement. This did not happen suddenly ... Unfortunately, constant pressure has yielded results, and the enemy has moved even closer to Yampolivka," the message says.

There are also reports of an escalation of the situation around the neighboring village of Ivanivka on the opposite bank of the Zherebets River from Terny.

However, the maps published every morning by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not show any advancement of Russian occupation forces in Yampolivka area.

The American Institute for the Study of War also does not record an increase in the area of ​​Russian control in this region, but notes that "on March 25 and 26, Russian troops continued to advance northeast of Lymany in the area of ​​Yampolivka and Kolodiaz and east of Lymany in the area of ​​Torske and Zarechne."

The Institute called the information about the advance of Russian occupiers 500m near Yampolivka unconfirmed.

Tags: #deepstate

MORE ABOUT

18:55 05.02.2025
Russian forces create another bridgehead on Oskil River – DeepState

Russian forces create another bridgehead on Oskil River – DeepState

10:22 03.02.2025
Russian troops increasingly focusing their efforts on capturing Andriivka in Donetsk region - DeepState

Russian troops increasingly focusing their efforts on capturing Andriivka in Donetsk region - DeepState

16:51 01.02.2025
Enemy occupies 325 square km of Ukrainian territory in Jan, lowest figure in six months – DeepState

Enemy occupies 325 square km of Ukrainian territory in Jan, lowest figure in six months – DeepState

HOT NEWS

Brussels' position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged: In order to cancel or change them, Russian troops must be withdrawn from all of Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

Coalition of Willing Summit begins in Paris

Russia preparing new offensive, in particular in Sumy, Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Some countries ready to send contingents, but only on condition of US security guarantees

LATEST

Macron instructs his FM to find solution for stable and lasting ceasefire in Ukraine within three weeks

Brussels' position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged: In order to cancel or change them, Russian troops must be withdrawn from all of Ukraine

Генштаб ЗСУ спростовує нову фейкову заяву Москви про удари БпЛА по енергооб’єктах у Курській і Брянській областях

Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

Two people killed, ambulance medics injured amid massive shelling of Kherson

Zelenskyy with Macron, Starmer and Rutte discuss coordination of efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

Macron talks with Trump on eve of summit in Paris

US Secretary of State discusses with French FM cessation of Russian-Ukrainian war – State Dept

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

Coalition of Willing Summit begins in Paris

AD
AD
Empire School
AD