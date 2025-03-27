Situation at front in Lymany area worsened, enemy has almost occupied Terny - DeepState

The invaders have almost complete control over the village of Terny in Lymany community of Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region, as stated in the DeepState project on the Telegram channel.

"The situation in Lymany area is worsening. The enemy is actively putting pressure on Yampolivka, has advanced in Terny and, in fact, has almost completely occupied the settlement. This did not happen suddenly ... Unfortunately, constant pressure has yielded results, and the enemy has moved even closer to Yampolivka," the message says.

There are also reports of an escalation of the situation around the neighboring village of Ivanivka on the opposite bank of the Zherebets River from Terny.

However, the maps published every morning by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not show any advancement of Russian occupation forces in Yampolivka area.

The American Institute for the Study of War also does not record an increase in the area of ​​Russian control in this region, but notes that "on March 25 and 26, Russian troops continued to advance northeast of Lymany in the area of ​​Yampolivka and Kolodiaz and east of Lymany in the area of ​​Torske and Zarechne."

The Institute called the information about the advance of Russian occupiers 500m near Yampolivka unconfirmed.