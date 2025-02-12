Umerov discusses AFU’s priorities with British Secretary of State for Defense

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has held a meeting with British Secretary of State for Defense John Healey, who chairs the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine on Wednesday.

“I appreciate his leadership and the new commitments the United Kingdom is making to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities. We discussed the meeting’s agenda, key expectations, and priorities for the Armed Forces of Ukraine that require decisions today,” Umerov said on Facebook.

According to him, Ukraine and the UK are working together on the common security of Ukraine, Europe and the whole world.

“We look forward to a productive Ramstein meeting and new decisions to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the minister said.

As reported, Umerov began work on Wednesday, February 12, at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (UDCG) in the Ramstein format in Brussels. He has already held his first meeting with the new head of the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth.