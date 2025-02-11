Two people injured in Cherkasy region as result of Russian strikes – authorities

Photo: National Guard

Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Cherkasy region on the night of Tuesday, February 11, some 17 Russian UAVs were destroyed within the region, reported chairman of Cherkasy regional military administration Ihor Taburets.

"Two men were injured by debris in Cherkasy region. They were taken to the hospital. Both are in moderate condition," Taburets wrote on the Telegram channel.

He added that there have been no requests for help from the population about damage to property.

The survey of the territory is ongoing.