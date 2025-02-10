Zelenskyy announces visit of reps of Trump's team to Ukraine this week

This week, some representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump's team will visit Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"This week, some serious people from President Trump's team will be in Ukraine, before the Munich Conference. Then there will be the Munich Conference, I will have a number of meetings there with the Vice President [J.D. Vance], there will also be meetings with President Trump's team and my team will have separate meetings, conversations, work," Zelenskyy told reporters following a meeting with European Investment Bank President Nadia Calviño.

The president said that after that there will be productive work "in Ukraine with colleagues from the United States."

Zelenskyy also said the teams are working on a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.