Zelenskyy discusses preparations for Ramstein with NATO Military Committee chief

Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, who was paying a visit to Ukraine, preparations for Ramstein and Ukraine's defense needs.

“Today, the new Chair of the NATO Military Committee is in Ukraine. He is making his first visit specifically to our state to show support for Ukrainians. We appreciate it,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Saturday.

“Today we discussed preparations for Ramstein and our defense needs – of our shared defense,” the President noted.