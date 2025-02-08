Russia loses 20 officers after attack on control center in Kursk region – Zelenskyy

Twenty enemy officers were killed as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian forces on an enemy control center in Kursk region on February 3, according to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Our forces struck their control center in Kursk region and a lot of [enemy] officers died there. Probably, 20 officers, including senior DPRK and Russian officers," he said in an interview with Reuters.

As reported, on February 3, 2025, the Ukrainian Air Forces made an accurate attack on a Russian control center in the area of Novoivanovka, Kursk region.