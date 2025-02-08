Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:26 08.02.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has mineral resources, but that doesn't mean we're giving them anyone, even strategic partners

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has mineral resources, but that doesn't mean we're giving them anyone, even strategic partners
Photo: president.gov.ua

Ukraine possesses mineral resources, but "that does not mean we are giving them away to anyone, not even to our strategic partners," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We have mineral resources, but that does not mean that we are handing them over to anyone – even our strategic partners. It's about partnership. Invest your money. Bring in investments. Let's develop [the resources] together, let's generate revenue. Most importantly, this is about the security of the Western world and the European continent. These burglars – Russia and its allies – won't get their hands on everything," he said in an interview with Reuters, a piece of which has been posted on the president's Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to the head of state, Russia has seized less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources.

"If 20% of our land is occupied, that does not mean they've taken 20% of our mineral resources. So far, it's less," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that the remaining resources need to be protected.

"We must stop Putin and safeguard what we still have," he said.

"There are vast [of mineral resources] in Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as in the central and western regions of Ukraine. Unfortunately, we have lost coal deposits, but I know they've also lost a lot there because they did not know how to manage coalmines and flooded many of them," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:39 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy, Leyen and Costa discuss increasing pressure on Russia to achieve ceasefire

Zelenskyy, Leyen and Costa discuss increasing pressure on Russia to achieve ceasefire

20:27 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy meets with Moldovan President Sandu in Tirana

Zelenskyy meets with Moldovan President Sandu in Tirana

19:02 16.05.2025
Umerov after talks in Istanbul: Zelenskyy-Putin meeting discussed

Umerov after talks in Istanbul: Zelenskyy-Putin meeting discussed

17:28 16.05.2025
Umerov on Zelenskyy's contacts with Putin: We also working on this issue

Umerov on Zelenskyy's contacts with Putin: We also working on this issue

16:12 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy: We need to build at least minimum level of trust through POW exchange, return of children

Zelenskyy: We need to build at least minimum level of trust through POW exchange, return of children

15:51 16.05.2025
If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

11:11 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy to speak at Tirana summit at noon

Zelenskyy to speak at Tirana summit at noon

21:43 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's presence in Turkey demonstrates desire to end the war

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's presence in Turkey demonstrates desire to end the war

21:31 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss security guarantees in Black Sea during meeting

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss security guarantees in Black Sea during meeting

18:45 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We need to build at least minimum level of trust through POW exchange, return of children

Delegations stay at Dolmabahce

If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

In Istanbul, Ukraine, Türkiye and USA discuss ways to achieve peace, release of POWs, return of children – President’s Office

For first time in more than three years, direct Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul – Fidan

LATEST

MFA spokesman after talks in Istanbul: We to continue to insist on ceasefire

Kyslytsya after talks in Istanbul: Many issues can only be resolved at level of leaders

Kallas: Sanctions and political isolation necessary to continue pressure on Russia

Intelligence Agency on approval of 1,000 POWs each: We already working on lists of people

Ambassador Yeliseev's residence searched in connection with so-called ‘Kharkiv Agreements’ of 2010 – European Solidarity

Starmer, Trump agree on positions after Russia-Ukraine talks

Trump ‘may’ call Putin to discuss ending war in Ukraine

Delegations stay at Dolmabahce

Govt allocates UAH 298 mln for four restoration projects in Zaporizhia region

Sybiha in Istanbul: Russia faces moment when it needs to prove that it’s serious

AD
AD