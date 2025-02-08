Zelenskyy: Ukraine has mineral resources, but that doesn't mean we're giving them anyone, even strategic partners

Photo: president.gov.ua

Ukraine possesses mineral resources, but "that does not mean we are giving them away to anyone, not even to our strategic partners," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We have mineral resources, but that does not mean that we are handing them over to anyone – even our strategic partners. It's about partnership. Invest your money. Bring in investments. Let's develop [the resources] together, let's generate revenue. Most importantly, this is about the security of the Western world and the European continent. These burglars – Russia and its allies – won't get their hands on everything," he said in an interview with Reuters, a piece of which has been posted on the president's Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to the head of state, Russia has seized less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources.

"If 20% of our land is occupied, that does not mean they've taken 20% of our mineral resources. So far, it's less," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that the remaining resources need to be protected.

"We must stop Putin and safeguard what we still have," he said.

"There are vast [of mineral resources] in Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as in the central and western regions of Ukraine. Unfortunately, we have lost coal deposits, but I know they've also lost a lot there because they did not know how to manage coalmines and flooded many of them," Zelenskyy said.