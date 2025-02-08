Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:08 08.02.2025

Zelenskyy appoints ambassadors to Moldova, Uruguay

1 min read
Zelenskyy appoints ambassadors to Moldova, Uruguay

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed new ambassadors to the Republic of Moldova and the Eastern Republic of Uruguay.

Relevant decrees No. 77/2025 and No. 78/2025 were published on the president's website on Friday, February 7.

According to the documents, Paun Rohovei was appointed as Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova and Ambassador of Ukraine to the Argentine Republic Yuriy Klymenko was appointed as part-time Ambassador to the Eastern Republic of Uruguay.

The head of state also appointed Ambassador to Hungary Fedir Shandor as part-time Ukraine's Representative to the Danube Commission. Liubov Nepop was dismissed from this position by decree No. 75/2025.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

15:51 16.05.2025
If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

11:11 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy to speak at Tirana summit at noon

Zelenskyy to speak at Tirana summit at noon

21:43 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's presence in Turkey demonstrates desire to end the war

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's presence in Turkey demonstrates desire to end the war

21:31 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss security guarantees in Black Sea during meeting

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss security guarantees in Black Sea during meeting

18:45 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

18:11 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy: We also expect Ukrainian-US meeting, delegation remains in Istanbul, we to be present in different formats

Zelenskyy: We also expect Ukrainian-US meeting, delegation remains in Istanbul, we to be present in different formats

17:03 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy-Erdogan meeting is over

Zelenskyy-Erdogan meeting is over

14:09 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy's meeting with Erdogan starts

Zelenskyy's meeting with Erdogan starts

13:18 15.05.2025
Reps of MFA, Defense Ministry, Military Intelligence arrive from Ukraine for talks in Turkey – Zelenskyy

Reps of MFA, Defense Ministry, Military Intelligence arrive from Ukraine for talks in Turkey – Zelenskyy

20:08 14.05.2025
USA opposes Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit in June – media

USA opposes Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit in June – media

HOT NEWS

If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

In Istanbul, Ukraine, Türkiye and USA discuss ways to achieve peace, release of POWs, return of children – President’s Office

For first time in more than three years, direct Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul – Fidan

Ukrainian delegation coordinates positions with reps of USA, UK, Germany and France in Istanbul

Ukraine, US and Turkey's Istanbul talks end – TV

LATEST

Govt allocates UAH 298 mln for four restoration projects in Zaporizhia region

Sybiha in Istanbul: Russia faces moment when it needs to prove that it’s serious

In Istanbul, Ukraine, Türkiye and USA discuss ways to achieve peace, release of POWs, return of children – President’s Office

For first time in more than three years, direct Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul – Fidan

Ukrainian delegation coordinates positions with reps of USA, UK, Germany and France in Istanbul

Ukraine, US and Turkey's Istanbul talks end – TV

Govt doesn’t plan any significant changes in criteria and approaches to reservation in near future

Trump to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

Delegations arrive at Dolmabahce Palace

Seventy-three enemy UAVs shot down in Ukraine, 36 drone simulators lost

AD
AD