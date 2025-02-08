Zelenskyy appoints ambassadors to Moldova, Uruguay

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed new ambassadors to the Republic of Moldova and the Eastern Republic of Uruguay.

Relevant decrees No. 77/2025 and No. 78/2025 were published on the president's website on Friday, February 7.

According to the documents, Paun Rohovei was appointed as Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova and Ambassador of Ukraine to the Argentine Republic Yuriy Klymenko was appointed as part-time Ambassador to the Eastern Republic of Uruguay.

The head of state also appointed Ambassador to Hungary Fedir Shandor as part-time Ukraine's Representative to the Danube Commission. Liubov Nepop was dismissed from this position by decree No. 75/2025.