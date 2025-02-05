Zelenskyy, Palisa discuss army modernization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed some innovations needed for the army with Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Colonel Pavlo Palisa.

"We are open to strong diplomacy – this is exactly the kind of diplomacy we are preparing. And this requires the resilience of our soldiers, the effectiveness of our army, the modernization of our army. Today we discussed some innovations with Pavlo Palisa, a combat commander who knows the mood and needs of the front," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Wednesday.

The president said Ukraine has significantly intensified contacts with the U.S. administration, and is also in fairly substantive contact with other partners.

"Ukraine needs real, long-term and guaranteed peace and resources so that Russia always knows what awaits those who wish evil on Ukraine," he said.