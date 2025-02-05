Situation on Zaporizhia axis is better – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian defenders are holding the situation in Zaporizhia direction, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, adding that the situation there is currently better.

"It is important that we hold the situation in Zaporizhia. It is better," he told reporters on Wednesday.

The president said that the Russians were slowing down the rotation of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) mission in Zaporizhia.

"You know, there was a bridge in Zaporizhia where these rotations took place, because this bridge was, let's say, a contact bridge between our troops and the enemy. And now the Russians do not want and slow down the rotation of the IAEA mission, because we have advanced there. And they want to continue the rotation on the same bridge," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that the most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, where the enemy has concentrated all its forces.

"We understand where they want to conduct counter-offensive actions, where they build up the number of troops," Zelenskyy said.