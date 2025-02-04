'Sanctions bingo': up to 40% of sanctions content in 2024 stems from Ukraine's recommendations – Ukraine's presidential commissioner

Approximately 30-40% of the content in last year's sanctions packages introduced by Ukraine's partners was directly linked to the country's recommendations, according to Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy.

"I particularly enjoy seeing the results of our work reflected in our partners' sanctions decisions – a kind of 'sanctions bingo.' We identify previously recommended targets, both individuals and legal entities, on our partners' sanctions lists. It's gratifying to see such tangible outcomes," he told Interfax-Ukraine in an interview.

According to Vlasiuk, while not all sanctioned entities are simultaneously subject to Ukrainian sanctions, cooperation remains strong. "Our legislation doesn't currently allow us to sanction entities like tankers, only individuals and legal entities," he said.

However, Ukrainian experts, including intelligence services, continue gathering and sharing information on the shadow fleet with international partners. Vlasiuk acknowledged the possibility of expanding Ukrainian legislation to include sanctions against tankers.

"We'll keep identifying tankers and proposing their inclusion in sanctions lists to our partners. I also believe that Ukraine will implement sanctions on the shadow fleet if the President supports this initiative," he stated.