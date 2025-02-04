EU permanent reps to discuss proposals for new package of anti-Russian sanctions on Feb 5

The Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) of the EU countries will begin on Wednesday, February 5, discussing proposals for the 16th package of restrictive measures against the Russian Federation, which, as stated in Brussels, is scheduled to be adopted by February 24.

At the Coreper meeting, the discussion will focus on measures in connection with Russia's actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine and measures against actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, which means the possibility of both economic and personal sanctions.

In addition, the agenda includes an exchange of views on the “Crimean” package of restrictive measures and on measures related to the occupied Ukrainian regions.

At the same meeting, an exchange of views is planned on the resolution of the Council of the European Union and the regulation on restrictive measures in connection with the situation in Belarus.