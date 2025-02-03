Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:05 03.02.2025

Zelenskyy: Plan for transition to new organizational structure of AFU, creation of corps approved

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, in which particularly, he presented a plan for the modernization of the Defense Forces.

"The Commander-in-Chief also reported on the modernization of our army – a corresponding plan for the transition to a new organizational structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the creation of corps has already been approved. We are maintaining attention to this – to implementation. The corps system is needed. Today we discussed approaches to the appointment of corps commanders: these should be the best trained, most promising officers with combat experience and modern thinking," the president said in an evening video address.

Zelenskyy said the army must be modern. "The main thing is to value people. The relevant decisions will be made public," the president said.

The head of the Ukrainian state also noted Syrsky's report on the situation at the front, in particular in Pokrovsk axis and in Kursk region.

"Today, Commander-in-Chief Syrsky also reported on the front, with special attention to Pokrovsk axis, and on the operation in Kursk region. I am grateful to all our units that steadfastly carry out combat missions. In order to be successful in negotiations this year, Ukrainian soldiers must be steadfast on the front lines and effective in destroying the Russian occupiers," Zelenskyy said.

The state of energy and the urgent needs of the Ukrainian air defense and missile defense were also discussed at Headquarters meeting.

"The Headquarters meeting is primarily about energy, about protecting our energy system. The Russians do not change their goal of destroying the Ukrainian energy sector, they constantly strike and do so in order to adjust their strikes to the capabilities of our defense, to make it more difficult to repel. I thank all our warriors, each and every one who works to overcome this threat, our air shield, all air defense forces, mobile fire groups, all electronic warfare forces and electronic warfare developers. This is a constant rapid evolution of electronic warfare. We must be much faster in it," the president said.

He said the needs of missile defense are new tasks for working with partners.

"We discussed separately the capabilities of air defense and the need for anti-missiles, there are new tasks for our diplomacy, for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, for working with partners. Supplies for the air defense of Ukraine are critical and should not be stopped. We must constantly look in the world for ways to strengthen protection, how to increase the production of necessary things in Ukraine, how to add localization of production, how to take licenses from our partners. This is a lot of work, on which the future of Ukraine largely depends," the President of Ukraine said.

