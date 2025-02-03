General Staff reports 25 combat clashes on Pokrovsk axis since midnight, 14 repulsed

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

A total of 53 combat clashes have been recorded along the entire front line since the beginning of the day, almost half of them occurred on the Pokrovsk axis, and 14 of them were repulsed until 16:00, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on Monday.

"In the Pokrovsk axis, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers made 25 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from positions in the areas of Malynivka, Novopoltavka, Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Nadiyivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, and Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy onslaught and repelled 14 attacks, eleven skirmishes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Oleksandrivka, dropping three guided aerial bombs," it said on the Telegram channel.

On the Lyman axis, the invading army attacked twice near Terny, one battle is still ongoing. On the Siversk axis, the settlements of Siversk and Zakitne were came under airstrikes with guided bombs.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the Ukrainian defenders repulsed one enemy attempt to advance near Chasiv Yar. Actively using bomber aircraft on the Toretsk axis, the enemy attacked the settlements of Krymske, Toretsk and Scherbynivka nine times.

On the Novopavlivsk axis, the enemy attacked the areas of Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, and Novy Komar four times. On the Huliaipole axis, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the AFU positions near Novosilka twice.

On the Kharkiv axis, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Baranivka and Bochkove. On the Kupyansk axis, the enemy stormed seven times the positions of the AFU in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pischane, and Zahryzove. The Ukrainian defenders repulsed six enemy attacks, another clash is still ongoing.

On the Orikhiv axis, the enemy twice tried to advance in the direction of Novodanylivka and Scherbaky, but had no success.

On the Prydniprovsk axis, Russian invaders stormed the AFU positions near Antonivka and Prydniprovsk four times without success.