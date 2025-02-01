Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:01 01.02.2025

Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We need more supplies of basic weapons

1 min read
Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We need more supplies of basic weapons

On Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff Headquarters on supplies to the troops.

“Many reports on supplies for our troops—weapons, all procurements. Contracts and supplies are in place. But we need to accelerate deliveries and increase the supply of systems and weapons that help save more of our soldiers’ lives. More orders for drones. More investment in the development of robotic systems. And more deliveries of essential weaponry. All necessary directives have been issued,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

He stressed that the Ukrainian industry has potential.

“Countries, particularly in Europe, are ready to work with Ukraine and invest in our arms production. Our diplomats have clear tasks,” the President added.

According to him, it’s necessary to increase our partners' funding for Ukraine's defense.

“This must also be a key performance indicator for Ukrainian diplomacy,” Zelenskyy noted.

Tags: #zelenskyy #staff_hq

MORE ABOUT

17:47 09.05.2025
Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

17:12 09.05.2025
Zelenskyy to JEF leaders: When we achieve ceasefire, we’ll need monitoring

Zelenskyy to JEF leaders: When we achieve ceasefire, we’ll need monitoring

16:32 09.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Recently we’ve had very active and productive communication with USA on ceasefire

Zelenskyy: Recently we’ve had very active and productive communication with USA on ceasefire

11:28 09.05.2025
We welcome ratification of Economic Partnership Agreement by Rada – Zelenskyy on telephone talk with Trump

We welcome ratification of Economic Partnership Agreement by Rada – Zelenskyy on telephone talk with Trump

09:40 09.05.2025
USA calls for, ideally, 30-day unconditional ceasefire – Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy

USA calls for, ideally, 30-day unconditional ceasefire – Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy

20:27 08.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

20:08 08.05.2025
Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

19:36 08.05.2025
Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss further steps for Ukraine's accession into European Union

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss further steps for Ukraine's accession into European Union

17:49 06.05.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor

Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor

15:42 06.05.2025
205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Kallas suggests that USA will join Special Tribunal sooner or later

Special Tribunal to be officially launched in Luxembourg next week - Luxembourg FM

Zelenskyy: Recently we’ve had very active and productive communication with USA on ceasefire

Shmyhal on EU's intention to allocate almost EUR1.9 bln for military support for Ukraine: This is historic decision

Kallas on Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression: Every inch of war documented, there is no room for impunity

LATEST

Kallas suggests that USA will join Special Tribunal sooner or later

Govt allocates UAH 10 mln to Defense Ministry to repair military vehicles, buy office equipment and furniture

Special Tribunal to be officially launched in Luxembourg next week - Luxembourg FM

Nine more children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories

Shmyhal on EU's intention to allocate almost EUR1.9 bln for military support for Ukraine: This is historic decision

Head of NATO Delegation: We to see new promises, further deliveries of aid to Ukraine in near future

Ukraine, Netherlands sign Memo of Understanding in field of critical infrastructure protection

Ratified minerals deal looks like standardized investment agreement without discriminatory provisions - lawyer

Kallas on Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression: Every inch of war documented, there is no room for impunity

Kallas: We hope to adopt 17th package of sanctions against Russia this month

AD
AD