Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We need more supplies of basic weapons

On Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff Headquarters on supplies to the troops.

“Many reports on supplies for our troops—weapons, all procurements. Contracts and supplies are in place. But we need to accelerate deliveries and increase the supply of systems and weapons that help save more of our soldiers’ lives. More orders for drones. More investment in the development of robotic systems. And more deliveries of essential weaponry. All necessary directives have been issued,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

He stressed that the Ukrainian industry has potential.

“Countries, particularly in Europe, are ready to work with Ukraine and invest in our arms production. Our diplomats have clear tasks,” the President added.

According to him, it’s necessary to increase our partners' funding for Ukraine's defense.

“This must also be a key performance indicator for Ukrainian diplomacy,” Zelenskyy noted.