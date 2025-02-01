Norwegian diplomatic reps amidst Russian strike on Odesa – Zelenskyy

Norwegian diplomatic representatives were among the people caught at the epicenter of the Russian missile strike on Odesa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

“A Russian missile strike on Odesa. On the historical city center, preliminary identified as a ballistic attack. A completely deliberate strike by Russian terrorists. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported. Some people were wounded and have received assistance. Among those caught in the epicenter of the attack were Norwegian diplomatic representatives,” Zelenskyy said on X.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupation army launched a missile attack on the historical center of Odesa on Friday evening, and three victims are now known to be hospitalized.