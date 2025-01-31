Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:30 31.01.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross' emergency response unit undergoes third Russian attack

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The emergency response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Slovyansk, Donetsk region, has been attacked by Russia for the third time.

"On January 22, another Russian shelling damaged for the third time the emergency response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross, which operates within the framework of the East mission. Its rented office was shelled by a drone," the organization said on Facebook Friday.

Eleven members of the East mission's volunteer rotation team were on the spot at the time of the attack. None of the volunteers were injured, but the building and the adjacent territory were seriously damaged.

The Ukrainian Red Cross recalled that shelling the premises of a humanitarian organization is a gross violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits attacks on civilian objects and humanitarian missions.

"Such attacks jeopardize the lives of humanitarian workers who save others on a daily basis and create additional challenges in carrying out our activities. The Ukrainian Red Cross strongly condemns these actions and emphasizes the importance of respecting the rules of warfare," it said.

