Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:09 31.01.2025

Defense forces attack command post of Russia’s Kursk group of Air Forces

1 min read
Defense forces attack command post of Russia’s Kursk group of Air Forces
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/20425

Units of the missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted fire damage on the command post of Kursk group of forces of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Rylsk, Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"As a result of a high-precision and coordinated strike, the enemy's control center was destroyed. This operation is part of a systematic effort to destroy enemy command posts, depriving them of the ability to effectively coordinate combat operations and logistics," the Telegram channel said.

The General Staff stressed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to strike at the occupation forces, destroying their control system and reducing their offensive potential.

Operations to destroy enemy command posts will continue until the complete cessation of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Tags: #kursk_region #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

16:39 07.05.2025
Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

20:19 05.05.2025
Air Forces hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Air Forces hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

19:26 05.05.2025
Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

10:18 30.04.2025
About 600 North Korean soldiers die in Kursk region

About 600 North Korean soldiers die in Kursk region

14:02 23.04.2025
Defense Forces shoot down 67 out of 134 enemy UAVs, another 47 lost in location

Defense Forces shoot down 67 out of 134 enemy UAVs, another 47 lost in location

17:03 21.04.2025
Defense Forces, with their actions, once again thwart enemy's offensive in Sumy direction – Syrsky

Defense Forces, with their actions, once again thwart enemy's offensive in Sumy direction – Syrsky

15:56 21.04.2025
Nine invaders captured by Ukrainian military in Kursk region – Airborne Assault Forces Command

Nine invaders captured by Ukrainian military in Kursk region – Airborne Assault Forces Command

13:37 19.04.2025
General Staff shows slight reduction in AFU-controlled area in Kursk region, no changes in DeepState

General Staff shows slight reduction in AFU-controlled area in Kursk region, no changes in DeepState

12:09 16.04.2025
Defense forces in Kursk region repel 17 attacks of Russian invaders – General Staff

Defense forces in Kursk region repel 17 attacks of Russian invaders – General Staff

09:28 16.04.2025
Defense Forces repel 87 enemy attacks on Tues – General Staff

Defense Forces repel 87 enemy attacks on Tues – General Staff

HOT NEWS

American Robert Prevost becomes new Pope

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Cardinals elect new Pope at conclave

EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

LATEST

Kallas announces EU political decision on creation of tribunal for crimes of Russia’s aggression

Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

American Robert Prevost becomes new Pope

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Cardinals elect new Pope at conclave

EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss further steps for Ukraine's accession into European Union

Trump says he will talk to Zelenskyy, USA appreciates Rada ratification of fossil fuel deal

As of 16:00, more clashes recorded on front than in previous days

AD
AD