Defense forces attack command post of Russia’s Kursk group of Air Forces

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/20425

Units of the missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted fire damage on the command post of Kursk group of forces of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Rylsk, Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"As a result of a high-precision and coordinated strike, the enemy's control center was destroyed. This operation is part of a systematic effort to destroy enemy command posts, depriving them of the ability to effectively coordinate combat operations and logistics," the Telegram channel said.

The General Staff stressed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to strike at the occupation forces, destroying their control system and reducing their offensive potential.

Operations to destroy enemy command posts will continue until the complete cessation of Russian aggression against Ukraine.