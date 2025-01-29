Sybiha: In global competition age, EU must be competitive, it needs Ukraine for this

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

In an age of global competition, the EU must be competitive, and for this, it needs Ukraine with its army, technology, and people, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"In an age of global competition, the EU must be competitive. For this, it needs Ukraine – its strong army, rapidly developing technology, renewable energy, brave people, and other advantages. We are working to speed up our EU accession during Polish and Danish presidency this year," he said on the X social network on Wednesday.