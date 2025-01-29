Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:43 29.01.2025

Sybiha: In global competition age, EU must be competitive, it needs Ukraine for this

1 min read
Sybiha: In global competition age, EU must be competitive, it needs Ukraine for this
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

In an age of global competition, the EU must be competitive, and for this, it needs Ukraine with its army, technology, and people, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"In an age of global competition, the EU must be competitive. For this, it needs Ukraine – its strong army, rapidly developing technology, renewable energy, brave people, and other advantages. We are working to speed up our EU accession during Polish and Danish presidency this year," he said on the X social network on Wednesday.

Tags: #sybiha #eu

MORE ABOUT

10:30 06.05.2025
Interagency task force approves transformation roadmaps for Ukraine's EU accession

Interagency task force approves transformation roadmaps for Ukraine's EU accession

18:23 05.05.2025
In Prague, Sybiha discusses with his Czech counterpart prospects for just peace, increased pressure on Russia

In Prague, Sybiha discusses with his Czech counterpart prospects for just peace, increased pressure on Russia

15:41 02.05.2025
Sybiha at parliament: Agreement with USA is important component of Ukraine's future security infrastructure

Sybiha at parliament: Agreement with USA is important component of Ukraine's future security infrastructure

15:35 02.05.2025
Sybiha: Ukraine insists on increasing pressure on Russia, its short-term truces are mere manipulations

Sybiha: Ukraine insists on increasing pressure on Russia, its short-term truces are mere manipulations

15:18 02.05.2025
EU to seize billions in Russian assets to compensate Western investors – Reuters

EU to seize billions in Russian assets to compensate Western investors – Reuters

20:50 01.05.2025
Sybiha: Agreement marks start of new chapter in Ukraine-US strategic partnership

Sybiha: Agreement marks start of new chapter in Ukraine-US strategic partnership

20:26 01.05.2025
Stefanishyna, European Commissioner Kos discuss preparations for opening of first negotiation Clusters

Stefanishyna, European Commissioner Kos discuss preparations for opening of first negotiation Clusters

19:19 30.04.2025
Ukraine, Moldova are stronger together on negotiating path to join EU – Stefanishyna

Ukraine, Moldova are stronger together on negotiating path to join EU – Stefanishyna

16:36 30.04.2025
There is no talk of separating EU accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova – Poroshenko after meeting with EC President

There is no talk of separating EU accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova – Poroshenko after meeting with EC President

15:10 30.04.2025
Sybiha concedes peace talks in any format after real and lasting ceasefire achieved

Sybiha concedes peace talks in any format after real and lasting ceasefire achieved

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Klympush-Tsintsadze: We count on new German govt to increase support for Ukraine, particularly in military sector

Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest in case of contract murder of Serhiy Karpenko – TV

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

Yermak congratulates US Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine on start of diplomatic mission

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Parish of St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv asks Zelenskyy to facilitate its transfer to religious community

Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

AD
AD