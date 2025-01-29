Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:03 29.01.2025

US military aid for Ukraine continues - Center for Countering Disinformation

Head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, denied information about the alleged termination of military assistance to Ukraine from the United States.

"The U.S. military assistance to Ukraine continues, in particular through the military assistance packages that were accepted earlier ... The information disseminated in the media regarding the suspension of military aid does not correspond to reality," he was quoted as saying on the Centre’s Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As reported, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine has received an order to suspend funding for all projects due to an order from the U.S. Department of State to suspend aid programs to other countries for 90 days.

Earlier, the U.S. State Department announced an immediate large-scale pause in the provision of foreign aid. The State Department is expected to prepare a report within 85 days of the release of the instructions, which will accompany Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recommendations to President Donald Trump on which foreign aid programs to continue and which to terminate.

Oksana Zholnovych, Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, said that the suspension of non-military aid from the United States has not yet had a significant impact on social projects.

Iryna Vereschuk, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, said that consultations with American partners to continue financing humanitarian projects in Ukraine as soon as possible after the suspension of funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will begin in the near future. She called the suspension of USAID funding "unexpected and unpleasant news for both the government and the public sector."

