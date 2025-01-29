Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:29 29.01.2025

Zelenskyy orders report on halted U.S. support programs

1 min read
Zelenskyy orders report on halted U.S. support programs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed officials to provide a report on humanitarian U.S. support programs that are currently suspended.

"Oleksiy Kuleba and other officials are looking into which programs are currently underfunded; almost all of them were not run through the Ukrainian government but rather directly through our communities and various organizations. There are many projects. We'll identify which are critical and require immediate solutions," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Tuesday.

The President noted that part of the funding might be secured through state finances, while other parts will be discussed with European and American partners.

"This involves many areas – from communications and digitalization to veteran support, schools, hospitals, and reconstruction," Zelenskyy added.

While acknowledging that the details of these programs were not government-managed, Zelenskyy emphasized that officials would present a full report and prioritize essential programs, particularly those involving children, veterans, and infrastructure protection.

