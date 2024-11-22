General Staff reports over 118 combat clashed at front since midnight, most in Donetsk region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

A total of 118 combat clashes have been recorded along the front line since the beginning of the day and as of 4 p.m. on Friday. The Russian occupation forces have been most active on the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremiv axes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines and ruining the plans of the Russians," it said on Facebook.

On the Pokrovsk axis, there were 29 combat clashes, five of which are ongoing in the areas of Myroliubivka, Sukhy Yar, Petrivka and Pustynka.

On the Kurakhove axis, eleven assaults were repulsed, another ten battles are ongoing.

On the Vremiv axis, 14 attacks have already been repulsed, nine are still ongoing.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to twelve on the Lyman axis, one battle is still ongoing there.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Ukrainian defenders are repelling an enemy attack in the Stupochky area.

On the Toretsk axis, the invader attacked three times in the area of Toretsk, two attacks were repulsed, and one more battle is ongoing.

On the Kursk axis, Ukrainian military also repel 19 enemy attacks.

On the Kharkiv axis, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders two times in the area of Vovchansk.

On the Kupyansk axis, the enemy tried to advance to the Ukrainian positions near Zeleny Hai, there is one ongoing battle in the area.

On the Prydniprovsky axis, the Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults.