10:51 22.11.2024

Ukrainian companies are leaders in number of applications in Drone Coalition intl tender

Ukrainian manufacturers participated for the first time in a series of international tenders consisting of two lots: for production of advanced FPV drones with autonomous functions and stable communications, as well as interceptor drones, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

As the Ministry of Defense report on Telegram on Friday, Ukrainian UAV manufacturers became the first in the number of applications for production of interceptor drones, having submitted 32% of the total number. In advanced FPV drones, Ukrainian companies were second with a result of 26% of the submitted proposals.

"Such a number of proposals from our companies prove that we are achieving the goal of scaling up drone production in Ukraine. This already helps to create an asymmetric advantage in technology over the enemy. Especially in the context of interceptor drones, since our companies have the best expertise in production and application of such technologies. We want to push the global industry so that such drones go into mass production," said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

Tags: #drones #companies

