Facts

19:53 21.11.2024

Ukraine, Finland agree on further military tech, telecommunications cooperation

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has said he had a productive meeting in Copenhagen with his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen.

"Finland is one of our most important partners, and I sincerely appreciate the active development of cooperation between our countries in recent years. We discussed opportunities to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities on the battlefield with Finnish defense products. We agreed on further development of bilateral cooperation in military tech, particularly in the field of telecommunications," Umerov said on Facebook on Thursday.

According to him, Ukraine also sees excellent prospects for partnerships between Ukrainian and Finnish defense industry enterprises.

"For its part, Ukraine is ready to share its unique experience in modernly countering an aggressor – a nation with which Finland, like Ukraine, shares a common border. Thank you, Antti Häkkänen, for your openness to collaboration," the minister said.

