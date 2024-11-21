Tusk announces special format on Ukraine next week in Sweden with Scandinavian, Baltic countries

Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

The West must have a unified position on supporting Ukraine and common security, this will be the focus of a meeting in an emergency format in Sweden next week, said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

"Today I spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, next week in Sweden a special format with Scandinavian countries, plus the Baltics, plus Poland," Tusk said on X.

The West must have a unified position on the support for Ukraine and common security, he noted.

As reported, European countries and Canada cannot wait for the plan of newly elected U.S. President Trump and must unite in a coalition of the willing to ensure the security of Ukraine, according to an open appeal from November 19, signed by 79 current and former politicians, military personnel, journalists, political scientists and intellectuals.