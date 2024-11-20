Facts

21:21 20.11.2024

Netherlands completes delivery of F-16 batch to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots, technicians

Netherlands completes delivery of F-16 batch to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots, technicians

The Netherlands has handed over the last two F-16 fighters to a training center in Romania where Ukrainian pilots and personnel are undergoing training, Sky News said.

"The Netherlands has handed the final two of 18 promised F-16 fighter jets to a training facility in Romania, where Ukrainian pilots and ground staff are being taught to fly," Sky News said on its website on Wednesday.

It is indicated that the Netherlands was one of the driving forces behind the international coalition to deliver F-16 fighters to Ukraine to bolster its air defenses against a Russian invasion.

Earlier this fall, the Netherlands decommissioned its last F-16 fighters. In late July, Ukraine received its first F-16 fighters from the Netherlands.

