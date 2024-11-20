Netherlands completes delivery of F-16 batch to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots, technicians

The Netherlands has handed over the last two F-16 fighters to a training center in Romania where Ukrainian pilots and personnel are undergoing training, Sky News said.

It is indicated that the Netherlands was one of the driving forces behind the international coalition to deliver F-16 fighters to Ukraine to bolster its air defenses against a Russian invasion.

Earlier this fall, the Netherlands decommissioned its last F-16 fighters. In late July, Ukraine received its first F-16 fighters from the Netherlands.