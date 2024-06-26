Nuclear regulators of Ukraine and Norway implementing 18 common projects to counter challenges of Russian aggression

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine and the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA) are working on the implementation of 18 common projects to counter the challenges caused by Russian military aggression, in particular in the field of developing policies and procedures for restoring regulatory control over nuclear facilities affected by occupation and hostilities.

The Ukrainian regulator reported that joint projects of the Ukrainian nuclear regulator and DSA, launched after February 24, 2022, also cover such areas as surveying territories affected by enemy military occupation; management of critical knowledge necessary to protect personnel, the public and the environment during nuclear or radiological incidents caused by combat operations; as well as providing radiation reconnaissance equipment in previously occupied territories.

“Grateful for DSA’s active participation in projects aimed at solving pressing problems the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate faced after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Over the past two years, 25 projects have been initiated to counter the challenges caused by Russian military aggression. To date, 18 projects are being implemented,” noted regulator head Oleh Korikov.

Korikov and DSA Director General Per Strand discussed the state of implementation of joint projects and further cooperation, plans for which are provided for in the roadmap for cooperation between DSA and the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine for 2024-2028 at a meeting during the Seventh Conference of the European Nuclear Safety Regulators Group (ENSREG), held in Brussels on June 24-25.

“Over the decade of our cooperation since 2014, we have created a sustainable mechanism for planning, coordination and timely implementation of joint projects. This strategy includes a regular assessment of regulatory threats and challenges faced by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, and which are reflected in the Threat Assessment Reports,” added Korikov.