Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:36 14.05.2025

Ukrgasbank grants Kryvy Rih loans for UAH 105.5 mln

2 min read
Ukrgasbank grants Kryvy Rih loans for UAH 105.5 mln

The state-owned Ukrgasbank (Kyiv) granted two loans to Kryvy Rih for a total amount of UAH 105.5 million for a period of seven years with a grace period of 12 months, according to information on the Finance Ministry website.

According to it, the rate on the loan for UAH 87.6 million is 14.5% per annum in the first year, and from the second year – variable UIRD 12 months plus 3% with annual review, but not more than 23%.

The second loan for UAH 17.9 million is issued with a rate for the first year of 16% per annum, which from the second year is UIRD 12 months plus 3.62% with annual review, but also not more than 23%. It is explained that 3.62% is 16% minus the current UIRD 12 months at 12.38%.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of March 1, 2025, Ukrgasbank ranked fifth in terms of total assets (UAH 217.52 billion) among 60 banks operating in the country.

As reported, at the end of November 2024, Ukrgasbank issued a five-year loan to the city of Dnipro for UAH 100 million with a 12-month grace period at 13.5% in the first year and UIRD 12 months plus 3%, but not more than 23%, in subsequent years.

Tags: #ukrgasbank #loans

MORE ABOUT

20:46 07.05.2025
Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, FUIB provide loans to defense industry enterprises under state guarantees for UAH 21 bln in 2024

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, FUIB provide loans to defense industry enterprises under state guarantees for UAH 21 bln in 2024

20:52 29.04.2025
Volume of loans issued in 4 months of 2025 under eOselia program decreases by 40% - Ukrfinzhytlo

Volume of loans issued in 4 months of 2025 under eOselia program decreases by 40% - Ukrfinzhytlo

20:40 18.03.2025
Loans in Ukraine increase by 1.4% in Feb, deposits up by 0.4% – National Bank

Loans in Ukraine increase by 1.4% in Feb, deposits up by 0.4% – National Bank

09:44 23.12.2024
Rada expects first preferential loans for Ukrainian defense industry to be issued by year end – Yanchenko

Rada expects first preferential loans for Ukrainian defense industry to be issued by year end – Yanchenko

20:37 08.10.2024
Epicenter co-owner: Risk for investments in gas piston power stations is price of gas

Epicenter co-owner: Risk for investments in gas piston power stations is price of gas

19:36 08.10.2024
Govt extends Affordable Loans 5-7-9% to relocated enterprises

Govt extends Affordable Loans 5-7-9% to relocated enterprises

14:43 30.08.2024
Ukrgasbank to provide Ukrnafta with UAH 4 bln for investment projects

Ukrgasbank to provide Ukrnafta with UAH 4 bln for investment projects

19:18 24.07.2024
Number of loans under portfolio govt guarantee program in June decreases by 6.8%

Number of loans under portfolio govt guarantee program in June decreases by 6.8%

19:11 10.05.2024
Govt approves raising of up to EUR 30 mln by two Ukrainian banks from EIB – PM

Govt approves raising of up to EUR 30 mln by two Ukrainian banks from EIB – PM

21:01 30.04.2024
Pharmaceutical firm Darnitsa could attract loans of up to UAH 5 bln within one year

Pharmaceutical firm Darnitsa could attract loans of up to UAH 5 bln within one year

HOT NEWS

EBRD revises Ukraine 2025 growth forecast down to 3.3% from 3.5%

Ukraine receives EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA program

Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

Ukraine expects U.S. contributions to Reconstruction Fund this year via cash, military aid

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

LATEST

NBU's currency control complicates intl transactions, inhibits M&A – opinion

Ukrainian metal market increases by 19% in Jan-April, share of imports is almost 38%

Kyivteploenergo detects and eliminates 400 damages during month of hydraulic tests

Ukraine needs continuation of mutually beneficial terms of trade in agro products with EU – Agrarian Minister

ICU together with Ulis creates real estate investment fund Ulis.Vorokhta for UAH 200 mln

Agro enterprises receive UAH 44.5 bln under various state programs in 2025 - Shmyhal

Ukraine sends 90% of its sugar exports to Middle East, North Africa in 2024/25

Dragon Capital forecasts Ukraine's GDP growth at 2.5% in case of continued war, 3.5-5.5% under ceasefire scenario

Environment Minister: Preliminary agreements reached with donors to restore flow of Saksahan River, secure water supply for 1.4 mln Ukrainians

DTEK Energy plans annual eurobond buybacks of up to $100 mln, seeks changes to bond terms

AD
AD