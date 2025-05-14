Ukrgasbank grants Kryvy Rih loans for UAH 105.5 mln

The state-owned Ukrgasbank (Kyiv) granted two loans to Kryvy Rih for a total amount of UAH 105.5 million for a period of seven years with a grace period of 12 months, according to information on the Finance Ministry website.

According to it, the rate on the loan for UAH 87.6 million is 14.5% per annum in the first year, and from the second year – variable UIRD 12 months plus 3% with annual review, but not more than 23%.

The second loan for UAH 17.9 million is issued with a rate for the first year of 16% per annum, which from the second year is UIRD 12 months plus 3.62% with annual review, but also not more than 23%. It is explained that 3.62% is 16% minus the current UIRD 12 months at 12.38%.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of March 1, 2025, Ukrgasbank ranked fifth in terms of total assets (UAH 217.52 billion) among 60 banks operating in the country.

As reported, at the end of November 2024, Ukrgasbank issued a five-year loan to the city of Dnipro for UAH 100 million with a 12-month grace period at 13.5% in the first year and UIRD 12 months plus 3%, but not more than 23%, in subsequent years.