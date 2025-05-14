Ukraine needs continuation of mutually beneficial terms of trade in agro products with EU – Agrarian Minister

Ukraine needs continuation of mutually beneficial terms of trade in agricultural products with the European Union, as this is critically important for the sector, which ensures food stability for 400 million people worldwide, said Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval at a meeting with Danish Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre.

Koval emphasized that on the agenda is a strategic issue for Ukraine, what the rules of trade with the EU will be after June 5, 2025.

"We are preparing the future of Ukrainian agricultural trade with the EU today, in Copenhagen," the minister assured.

In his opinion, it is extremely important for Ukraine to have clear and predictable terms of bilateral trade with the European Union. If they are not completed in time, it could have a painful impact on the entire agricultural economy, and with it on the 5 million Ukrainians who work in agriculture and ensure food stability.

"Denmark is a country that will chair the Council of the European Union from July 1. That is why our delegation is here to prepare the ground in advance for a constructive dialogue, to enlist support and to lay the foundation for the solutions that Ukraine needs. We feel full understanding from the Danish government. They realize that Ukrainian farmers are not a threat, but they are strengthening Europe. And instead of barriers, it is important to find points of synergy that unite," Koval emphasized.

He added that international visits by government officials are not about formal protocols, but about concrete work so that Ukrainian farmers can continue to freely sell their products on European markets.

"We are continuing this struggle at the diplomatic level," the minister summed up.