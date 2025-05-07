Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:56 07.05.2025

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln


Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

The international reserves of Ukraine as of May 1, 2025 amounted to $46.7 billion, which is 10.2%, or $4.29 billion more than a month ago, this is their largest size in history, according to statistics from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

"Such dynamics are due, on the one hand, to significant volumes of receipts from international partners, and on the other hand, to the smallest volumes of net sales of currency by the National Bank on the foreign exchange market since April 2024," the central bank's website explained on Wednesday.

Ukraine's net international reserves increased by 14.6%, or $4.08 billion, to $32.03 billion in April.

The National Bank added that the increase in international reserves was also partly due to the $742.5 million revaluation of financial instruments caused by fluctuations in market value and exchange rates.

According to the NBU, in April, $6.34 billion was received by the Ukrainian government's foreign exchange accounts at the central bank. Of this amount $4.86 billion from international partners, including within the framework of the G7 ERA initiative, $190 million from the placement of foreign exchange government bonds, and $1.29 billion from international partners through the World Bank accounts.

In addition, Ukraine received a loan of $992 million under an agreement with the United Kingdom within the framework of the ERA initiative, but these funds were not included in international reserves due to their intended purpose.

At the same time, the government made payments totaling $517.9 million to service and repay the state debt in foreign currency, in particular $169.3 million to the World Bank, $49.4 million to other international creditors, and $299.2 million to service and repay foreign currency government bonds.

Separately, Ukraine allocated $82.1 million to payments to the International Monetary Fund.

The National Bank noted that in April, compared to March 2025, net sales of foreign currency decreased by 17.1%: the NBU sold $2.20 billion on the foreign exchange market, while buying $17.5 million into reserves.

"The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 5.6 months of future imports," the NBU emphasized.

As reported, the National Bank in April raised its forecast for international reserves at the end of this year from $40.5 billion to $57.6 billion due to the expected inflow of external financing under the ERA mechanism - at the expense of frozen Russian assets.

Tags: #nbu

